Oregon softball controlled the game from the first pitch in its 17-1 win against Cal Poly in the Judi Garman Classic on Friday.

The Ducks were coming off a 4-1 loss to Minnesota in the first game of their doubleheader.

Stevie Hansen started on the mound for Oregon. She did not pitch in the loss to Minnesota. Through three innings, she recorded three strikeouts and did not allow any runs.

The Ducks had only scored double digits once this season. They did so in the first inning alone against Cal Poly.

Terra McGowan opened the scoring with her fifth home run of the season. Alyssa Daniell hit two home runs of her own in the inning, scoring Allee Bunker on both.

Oregon scored 11 runs in the first, forcing two pitching changes. It featured 14 batters in the frame.

The Ducks started to empty their bench in the second inning. They scored two more runs in the inning. Allison Benning had her first hit of the season.

In the third inning, Katelyn Howard recorded the first hit of her collegiate career. Howard has been with Oregon for five years, mostly as a reserve player.

Tehya Bird drove in Howard later in the inning. Kedre Luschar also scored on an error by the shortstop.

Benning came in for Hansen at the top of the third. The Mustangs went down in order.

Howard stepped up to the plate for the second time in the game. This time, the Ducks dugout celebrated her first career home run, a two-run shot.

Oregon wasn’t quite able to get a shutout. An error by Bunker allowed one run, but Benning retired the Mustangs shortly after.

Oregon finishes off the Judi Garman with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch of its game against San Jose State is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.