Oregon softball has now recorded 10 straight wins following its 13-2 victory on Thursday against Pacific in five innings.

Allee Bunker led the Ducks going 3-for-3 at bat with five runs batted in. Catcher Terra McGowan went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

The Ducks started with a two-run first inning. McGowan singled to the left side and drove in a run. With the bases loaded, the Tigers allowed a walk which scored a second run.

Raegan Breedlove started inside the circle for Oregon and Vallery Wong got a rare opportunity to start as catcher. The defense was locked in as the Pacific batters went down in order in the first.

The second started with consecutive Oregon outs, but the Ducks still scored four runs. McGowan singled to the left side again, this time driving in two runs. Ariel Carlson later homered to left field to increase the lead to six.

Oregon scored an additional three runs in the third but left three on base.

Bunker stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth. She homered down the left field line for the grand slam.

Breedlove pitched 3.2 innings before Allison Benning relieved her. Benning handled business at the end of the fourth but allowed two runs and two walks.

Next up, Oregon begins its series versus the University of California at 3 p.m. on Friday.