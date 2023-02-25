Oregon softball put the nation on notice with its 8-0 win against No. 3 Florida on Saturday.

The Ducks began the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a shutout loss to Cal State Fullerton but bounced back with consecutive wins against a ranked opponent.

Allee Bunker led the team with four runs batted in and two home runs in the matchup against Florida. Terra McGowan also had three RBIs and a home run. Oregon scored eight runs on nine hits.

Stevie Hansen had another dominant showing on the mound. Through seven innings, she allowed only one hit on 56 total pitches.

After a 23-minute rain delay, Hanna Delgado started the game with a lead-off triple. Bunker then came on and hit a home run that also scored Delgado to give Oregon the early lead.

The Gators went down in order in the first, following a running catch in left field by Delgado to end the inning.

KK Humphreys hit Oregon’s second home run of the day in the third.

Delgado found herself in scoring position once again following a double and an error that advanced her to third. This time it was McGowan who homered to left field and scored Delgado.

The Ducks scored their final three runs in the seventh. McGowan scored Kyla Morris on a single to the middle and advanced on the throw. Another Bunker homer to left-center sealed the win.

The Ducks will look to get three straight wins against ranked opponents as they finish the doubleheader with a game against No. 21 Missouri. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.