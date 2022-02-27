In the last game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, the Oregon Ducks (10-3) came away with a 5-0 win after Jordan Dail tossed the majority of a combined no-hitter againstLong Beach State Dirtbags (5-8) on Sunday afternoon.
In her six no-hit innings, Dail struck out five batters and picked up her fifth win of the season.
The Ducks got two much needed wins on Saturday night against Seattle (8-0) and Cal State Fullerton (4-3) after dropping the first two games of the tournament to No. 18 Northwestern and No. 16 Missouri.
After three and a half innings of action there weren’t any hits to show for it. The game looked like a true pitchers duel until the bottom of the fourth when Oregon’s offense started to get going. It scored four runs in the fourth, first of which came off of a single by KK Humphreys that drove in Alle Bunker.
Mo Quinlan began the day on the mound for Long Beach State but was quickly relieved by Addison Kostrencich after an error by first baseman Sinclair Lawhorn that allowed two unearned runs to score.
In the sixth inning, right fielder Ariel Carlson smashed her second home run in as many days. The solo shot to left field made the score 5-0.
Raegan Breedlove came in to close the game for Dail in the seventh inning and did just that.
The Ducks ended the tournament in style with three wins in a row and look to stay hot when they go on the road against UNC Greensboro on March 3 at 1:30 p.m. PT.