The 2020 Oregon softball team started their season on a good note Thursday night at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with a 8-0 blowout win of Utah Valley. Allee Bunker, Terra McGowan and Mya Felder all had two hits on the night, and Brooke Yanez threw three hitless innings to pick up the win.
Yanez was efficient in her three innings, throwing 36 pitches while striking out five and walking just one.
Jordan Dail started the game for Oregon, going three innings and surrendering the only hit to Abby Doughty on her bunt single in the second inning. She struck out four and hit a batter on 47 pitches.
The Ducks didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard in the first inning. Haley Cruse walked on five pitches and promptly stole second, then scored on Allee Bunker’s single through the right side. Two more hits and a Utah Valley error led the Ducks to four runs in the first frame while batting through the lineup.
Bunker homered in the second after Cruse’s second consecutive leadoff walk, putting the Ducks up 6-0. These would be the last runs for Oregon until McGowan’s two-RBI double in the eighth inning. McGowan had two of the three Oregon doubles on the night, but Bunker led the team with three RBIs.
The Ducks continue play at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge Friday against Brigham Young University at 4 p.m.