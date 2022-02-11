Up two in the top of the seventh inning with two outs, the Ducks were looking for a more satisfying cushion heading into the bottom of the seventh.
After Jasmine Williams and Hannah Galey each had an RBI single to increase the Ducks lead to four, Terra McGowen rifled a double down center field, sending both Williams and Galey home and putting the stamp on game one of a double header versus CSU Northridge.
The Ducks would go on to sweep the Matadors on Friday. Building off their season opening win against Ole Miss, the Ducks defeated CSUN 9-3 and 16-0.
The Ducks were in control for most of the first game.
With a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Galey doubled to center field with McGowen following up with a double to left center to send Galey home. McGowen ended the game 4-5 with 4 RBI’s.
The Ducks were able to add another run in the fifth and sixth inning to bring the score to 4-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Pitcher Jordan Dail, who played the first six innings, was steller with an ERA of 2.33, allowing only three hits. Unfortunately, one of thee hits was crucial.
CSUN cut the Ducks lead in half in the sixth as Kennedi Sorensen homered to left center with a Matador on second.
With two outs and the score 4-2 at the top of the seventh, the Ducks looked for some insurance scores on the board.
A pair of singles from Oregon’s Williams and Galey were good for two scores, bolstering the Ducks lead to four.
McGowen left little hope for the Matadors when she doubled, sending Williams and Galey home and putting herself on second, making the score 8-2.
The Ducks were able to add one more run in the seventh.
CSUN was able to add one more run in the bottom of the seventh as the Ducks took game one 9-3.
Game two got out of hand very quickly. After a game that was closer than the final score may imply, the Ducks soared to victory in the second game of the double header.
With four runs in the first inning and seven more in the second, the Ducks found themselves up 11-0 after only two innings. In the second inning, Ariel Carlson and Vallery Wong recorded the first two homers of the season for the Ducks.
Pitcher Stevie Hansen made her first start of the season and was superb, striking out seven Matadors in three innings played.
The Ducks would go on to win 16-0 as they left no doubt in game two.
Oregon will look to keep their undefeated season alive when they play UC San Diego tomorrow at 9 a.m., and Loyola Marymount at 11:30 a.m in Los Angeles.