Oregon softball kicked off the Judi Garman Classic on Thursday with a 6-2 win against Fresno State.

Oregon was coming off a weekend in which it went 4-1 at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. It featured three consecutive wins against top 25 teams.

On Thursday, Raegan Breedlove started on the mound for the Ducks. She allowed three base hits and no outs to begin the game. Emma Martinez scored a run, but a flyout and a double play ended the Bulldogs' inning with minimal damage.

Oregon was able to equal the scoring at the bottom of the first following a run batted in by KK Humphreys that scored Allee Bunker.

Stevie Hansen replaced Breedlove midway through the second with runners on first and second and no outs. She recorded three consecutive outs.

The Ducks took control in the third inning after the Bulldogs allowed four runs on five walks and one hit. Bunker scored on a wild pitch and Tehya Bird had a three RBI double.

Ariel Carlson hit a home run to right-center in the fifth inning to score Oregon’s final run.

Through about 5 ½ innings, Hansen recorded six strikeouts and allowed only two hits. The only run came in the seventh following an error from shortstop Paige Sinicki.

The Ducks improved to 13-3 on the season following the win. They continue the Judi Garman Classic with a game against Minnesota at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.