After beating BYU, 3-1, earlier in the day, Oregon softball wasted no time securing its second victory of the day in a 18-0 blowout of George Washington in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The Ducks jumped out to an early lead in the first frame, with Rachel Cid and Ariel Carlson each knocking in runs. For Carlson, it was her first-career RBI.
In the second, the Ducks batted around and then some, sending 14 hitters to the plate and scoring 10 runs in the inning, highlighted by three RBIs on two separate knocks for senior outfielder Haley Cruse.
The Ducks padded their already sizable lead in the fourth, plating five — Terra McGowan and Cid punctuated the inning with back-to-back homers en route to the five-run inning that pushed the lead to 18.
Samaria Diaz started the game in the circle, tossing 3 ⅓ shutout innings while striking out six and surrendering just one hit. Makenna Kliethermes came on in relief of Diaz in the fourth, striking out five in 1 ⅔ scoreless frames to close out the ballgame.
With the win, the Ducks move to 3-0 on the young season and will be taking on Nevada on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.