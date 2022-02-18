A Paige Sinicki 3-run bomb put an exclamation mark on Oregon softball’s bounce back win in game two of its doubleheader against Baylor.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the Ducks dropped their first game of the season, failing to score a run in a 3-0 loss.
In the second leg of the doubleheader, Jordan Dail started the game in the circle for Oregon. In 4 ⅔ innings she struck out five of 20 batters faced and conceded the Bears a lone run on a wild pitch, which allowed Kendall Cross to score from third base.
It was the Ducks who broke the scoring open in the third inning, flipping the script from earlier in the day. With the bases loaded, Vallery Wong hit into a fielder's choice, advancing second basemen Allee Bunker and KK Humphreys before scoring Paige Sinicki.
Later in the fifth Sinicki scored again as Wong reached base on an error by sophomore second baseman Emily Hott. On the ensuing at bat Jasmine Williams grounded out to Hott, scoring Bunker and giving the Ducks a 3-0 lead.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Raegan Breedlove relieved Dail in the fifth inning. In two innings pitched she gave up three runs, leaving the game with one out to go, with runners on first and second.
Stevie Hansen, who threw three scoreless innings in the day’s earlier game, replaced Breedlove, striking out her 7th batter of 15 faced on the day.
With the win, Oregon softball improves to 7-1. The Ducks and Bears will meet Saturday morning at 10 a.m. PST to break the tie in their series.