The Oregon Ducks softball team defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 11-0 at Jane Sanders Stadium in their Saturday matinee matchup. The Ducks extended their winning streak to five and improved their record to 14-1 on the season.
Brooke Yanez took the mound for the Ducks eyeing her seventh win of the season. She found the middle of the plate early, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. Lewa Day got fooled swinging on a breaking ball in the dirt to cap off the inning.
In the bottom of the first, Hanna Delgado jumpstarted the offense with a double into right field. With two outs, cleanup hitter Alyssa Delgado answered the call with a towering home run over the left field fence. The Ducks took a 2-0 lead.
Yanez continued to dominate the following two frames. In the second inning, she only needed 15 pitches to strike out the side once again. She didn’t let up in the third inning either, as she finished off the Hornets lineup with ease. Yanez held a perfect game through three.
The Ducks’ offense kicked back into gear in the bottom of the third. Leadoff hitter Haley Cruse stayed patient and took Marissa Bertuccio’s 3-2 pitch into right field for a double. Delgado reached base on a walk and Alle Bunker blooped a single into left field that scored Cruse to make it 3-0 Ducks.
Brito continued the rally with a single into left field that scored Delgado, giving her three RBIs through her first two at-bats. Bunker added to the scoring, as she scored on a sacrifice fly from Rachel Cid. The struggles didn’t end there for Bertuccio, as Terra McGowan hit the next pitch beyond the left field fence for a two-run home run, making it 7-0 Ducks.
Yanez’s perfection persisted through the fourth inning until she was pulled for Raegan Breedlove. Breedlove picked up right where Yanez left off, retiring the next batter. She benefitted from a highlight play from Brito, who dove to field a ground ball up the middle and fired to first for the out.
Oregon’s offense complemented the effective pitching as the Ducks were impressive on the basepaths. Cruse reached again and proceeded to steal second base for the second time. Delgado reached base on a walk, then the Ducks pulled off a rare double-steal with Delgado taking second and Cruse capturing third.
After Bunker drew a four-pitch walk, Brito added her third hit with a two-RBI single into center field. Bunker advanced to third on Brito’s hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Shaye Bowden. Cid kept the offensive barrage alive, slapping a single just under the Hornets pitcher’s glove. Brito scored her third run of the game to give the Ducks an 11-0 lead.
Oregon held a combined perfect game into the fifth inning until Alondra Mejia smacked a single up the middle. Breedlove wouldn’t allow another batter to reach base, as she retired the next three Hornets in order.
Yanez had a strong performance for the Ducks, earning her seventh win. Brito was a force on offense, going 3-for-3 with a single, a double and a home run. She led the team with seven RBIs and improved her batting average to .447.
Oregon improves to 14-1 on the season. The Ducks face Oregon State for the backend of a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. and have another game with Sacramento State on Sunday at 10 a.m.