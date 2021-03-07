In their second doubleheader in as many days, the Ducks took it to the Portland State Vikings, winning 16-0 on Sunday.
Oregon not only proved how good of a team they are but they showed how good they can be for the years to come. Not a single Oregon starter was older than a sophomore.
“I love how they’re competing,” head coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “I think anytime you have young athletes come in, it’s important that the elders teach them and get them to understand that they need to play at a high level. I think our elders have done a very good job at that.”
The Duck’s offense wasted no time settling in versus the Vikings. A big first inning put Oregon up 9-0 thanks to Alyssa Brito, Rachel Cid and Hanna Delgado, who each had two RBIs in the first.
Delgado didn’t stop there as the freshman hit her first career home run to center field, scoring three to put the Ducks up 15-0 in the fourth.
“Not having fans does make a difference,” Delgado said. “But our energy in the dugout has been really great and I think that’s what is keeping us pumped for the games. It would be great for us to have fans, but our team energy and chemistry has been really doing the job.”
Oregon’s offense wasn’t the only key in Sunday’s win over Portland State, pitching was strong as well, as the Ducks did not allow a single run.
Freshman, Makenna Kliethermes recorded her first win for the Ducks after three innings pitched, six strikeouts, two hits, and no runs allowed. Jordan Dail and Raegan Breedlove came in relief, both pitching one inning each, allowing one combined hit.
“I felt great [about our pitching],” Lombardi said. “I think the one thing our pitching has done up to this point is, every time we step on the field, they give us a chance to win.”
Maddie Hooper ended the scoring for the Ducks when she hit a solo shot to put the Ducks up 16-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
“It’s really contagious when our lineup starts to get going,” Delgado said. “Everyone passes the bat, and we just feed off of each other.”
The Duck’s will continue their extensive homestand on Friday, March 12 against Nevada, playing a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and again at 4 p.m.