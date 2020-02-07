The Ducks won their second game in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday, defeating BYU 3-1. With its second victory this season, Oregon remains undefeated in 2020 after blowing out Utah State 8-0 on Thursday.
Redshirt freshman and Arizona State transfer Terra Mcgowan led Oregon in the hitting department. The catcher had two hits and an RBI in the fifth inning to put the Ducks up 3-1. Haley Cruse scored two runs and put the Ducks on the scoreboard in the first inning. Freshman Jazzy Contreras had the other run for Oregon.
On the defensive end, the Ducks as a team only allowed three hits and had zero errors as the Cougars scored one run in their defeat. The only time BYU got on the scoreboard was a triple by Jensen-Mcfar that allowed Bevell to score in the third inning.
Pitcher Brooke Yanez earned her second win of the season. She struck out 17 Cougars in the win. The junior from Ventura, California was at the top of her game — she had zero walks, balks or wild pitches and played a measured game.
Oregon will play their second game of their doubleheader against George Washington on Friday night.