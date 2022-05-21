Oregon softball ended Saturday night strong with an 8-1 win against Wichita State to advance to the Fayetteville Regional Final.

Freshman ace Stevie Hansen started on the mound for the Ducks. She pitched four strong innings as she only allowed one run to Wichita State. Her relief, Makenna Kliethermes, only allowed two hits for the rest of the game.

Offensively, the Ducks got on the board early. The first two runs came from catcher Terra McGowan coming home on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from right fielder Ariel Carlson.

Wichita State’s only run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single from infielder Zoe Jones.

Carlson hit her 15th home run of the season in the top of the third inning and extended the Ducks’ lead by two.

Wichita State’s pitchers never found a groove. The Ducks added two more runs to the board thanks to center fielder Jasmine Williams scoring on a wild pitch and an RBI single from second baseman Allie Bunker.

In the sixth inning, the Ducks brought in their eighth and final run of the night. Bunker scored on a sacrifice fly from Carlson.

The Ducks will face Arkansas one more time on Sunday, May 22, at 11 a.m. for a chance to advance to the Super Regionals. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.