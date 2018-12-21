Oregon softball added left-handed sophomore pitcher Maddie MacGrandle to the roster for the 2019 season.
MacGrandle, who is from Frisco, Texas, comes to Oregon from Texas A&M, where she spent her freshman season playing in eight games and starting seven. She went 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 27 strikeouts over 35 innings pitched.
MacGrandle joins a depleted Oregon pitching staff after Miranda Elish and Megan Kleist left for Texas and Louisiana Lafayette, respectively. Head coach Melyssa Lombardi added sophomore Jordan Dail from West Virginia to the pitching staff to join junior Maggie Balint, who is Oregon's only returning pitcher.
Lombardi said in a UO press release she already had a relationship with MacGrandle, which Lombardi says will help ease the sophomore's transition in Eugene.
"Maddie is a crafty lefty who does a great job of changing speeds and using the entire strike zone," Lombardi said in the release. "She's a really tough competitor on the mound, and I also like that she can contribute offensively from the left side of the plate."
Out of high school, MacGrandle was the No. 51 ranked player in FloSoftball's top 100 rankings for the class of 2017, and was the 2016 Gatorade Texas softball player of the year.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow