Oregon soccer earned a 2-2 result against the University of Portland Pilots on Friday night in Eugene. The Ducks had a chance to win the match, but conceded a late goal in the 70th minute to Emily Collier to finish the game in a draw.
Oregon played at Pape field for the first time since a successful trip to South Carolina, where the Ducks tied against No. 19 Clemson and a 3-2 victory over Furman. Oregon started the match strong with freshman Ally Cook booting in her third goal of the season in the 17th minute, which was set up by Sakura Yoshida. Cook has been one of the many capable goal scorers for the Ducks in the early part of the season.
However, the lead was not to last as Kimbelry Hazlett scored a goal in the 26th minute.
Eden Hardy scored her first goal of the season, and first collegiate goal, for the Ducks in the 46th minute. Hardy took advantage of a free kick by Alyssa Hinojosa and scored from within the penalty box. Hinojosa was able to receive her first assist of the season. But that lead evaporated as well, as Portland scored an equalizing goal that ended the match in a 2-2 result.
The Duck’s freshman playmakers continued to perform against the Pilots. Yoshida earned her third assist on the season. Yoshida’s passing has been precise in recent weeks after she notched two assists in the Duck’s last match against Furman.
Although the Ducks could not secure a win against the Pilots, Oregon beat Portland in most offensive categories. The Ducks took 14 shots compared to the Pilots eight and Oregon took seven corners compared to three for Portland.
Oregon will play Buffalo in Eugene on September 22nd to finish out its non-conference schedule.