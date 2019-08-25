Oregon soccer suffered its first loss of the season following a 4-1 loss to No. 13 Santa Clara at Stevens Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Neither team was able to find the back of the net until the final minutes of the first half.
Alex Loera put Santa Clara on the board first following her first goal of the season in the 44th minute.
Isabella D’Aquila wasted no time getting the scoring started for Santa Clara in the second half. It took her less than two minutes to score her second goal of the season off an assist from Kelcie Hedge. Marika Guay put the game out of reach 10 minutes later as she scored in the 56th minute to put the Broncos up 3-0
Eugene native Jordan Wormdahl continued her strong sophomore campaign as she scored her third goal of the season to register Oregon’s lone goal of the day.
D’Aquilla scored her second goal of the game in the 64th minute to add on to her team’s lead and erase any hope of a comeback.
Oregon will return home to seek its first win of the season as they take on Portland State on Friday, August 30th at 7 p.m. from Pape Field.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas