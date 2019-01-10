Oregon soccer’s Jazmin Jackmon was drafted to the National Women’s Soccer League by the Houston Dash in the 2019 NWSL Draft on Thursday in Chicago.
Jackmon was selected as the 21st overall pick as the third pick in the third round. She is the first Oregon soccer player ever selected in the NWSL Draft.
"This is so exciting and now I can finally breathe," Jackmon said at the podium after being selected. "I would also like to thank my University of Oregon family for welcoming me my sophomore year and pushing me to be the best person I can be on and off the field."
She played at Oregon for two years after transferring to the Ducks from Santa Clara following her sophomore year. With the Ducks, she played in all 38 games possible, starting in all 19 games her senior year.
Jackmon was a core piece to Oregon’s defense, playing at left back and center back. Her speed and height were the Pasadena, California, native’s two most valuable assets. Jackmon constantly made overlapping runs up the wing, which led to two assists and a goal in her final season with the Ducks.
The Pac-12 was well-represented at the NWSL Draft with the first three picks all coming from the conference — Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Hailie Mace (UCLA) and Jordan DiBiasi (Stanford). Four of the first five draft picks were from the Pac-12.
Marissa Everett was also eligible in the draft but was not selected.
