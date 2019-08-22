Photos: Oregon Women’s Soccer defeat Dartmouth 2-0

Oregon soccer opened up its season with a 2-2 tie against Fresno State Thursday night in Fresno, Calif.

Sophomore Jordan Wormdahl started the scoring for the Ducks in the 26th minute with a goal from the right side to give her team an early lead. 

Oregon did not hold its lead for long. Less than three minutes later, Fresno State's Robyn McCarthy headed in a goal following a free kick from Kayla King. 

Wormdahl, a Eugene native, would score again with a header of her own in the 42nd minute. Wormdahl's goal would come from a set piece off of a corner kick. 

Oregon, only three minutes from securing a season-opening win, surrendered an own goal in the 88th minute to tie the game at 2-2. 

Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime, leading to a tie to open up the season for the Ducks.

Oregon will look for its first win of the season as they head to No. 13 Santa Clara on Sunday, with kickoff at 1 p.m. 

Gabriel Ornelas is the Sports editor. Previously, he was a sports reporter covering everything from football to women's beach volleyball. Ornelas is a senior from Bakersfield, California, and is pursuing a journalism degree.

