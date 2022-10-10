The Oregon Ducks lost 1-0 to the Colorado Buffs in Boulder Sunday afternoon after falling victim to a penalty kick from a handball with 26 minutes left.

In the 73rd minute, Colorado was awarded a free kick from a Duck foul. During this free kick, on the right side of the 18-yard box, the ball hit a Duck’s arm and the Buffs were granted a penalty kick. No. 4 Colorado forward, Civana Kuhlmann, took the kick. Unfortunately for the Ducks, Freeman dove to the right side when Kuhlmann slotted the ball to the left.

It was a fierce battle against a relentless rival that contained the confidence a team would have with its winning streak: seven years. The last time the Ducks tasted victory was in 2015.

It was also a similar exhausting fight the previous year when the teams settled on a 1-1 draw in double overtime. However, this year had to be different. Overtime was eliminated for the regular season starting this year.

In the first half, the Buffs maintained majority possession and spent their time in the Ducks’ defense. Leah Freeman, after recording the Ducks' record 18th shutout at Utah, displayed her talent once again by absorbing the offensive pressure from the Buffs while the defense kept them at bay.

Oregon’s defense and Freeman kept the Buffs from creating any dangerous plays. Freeman blocked three shots on goal by the end of the first half and the Ducks faced five corner kicks. The two teams then went on to face a scoreless break.

The Ducks had a difficult time advancing the ball offensively. Leading scorer Ajanae Respass was still absen, which led to some hesitancy in offensive tactics. It is unclear if Respass’ absence will still be felt in the next game.

Overall, the Buffs made seven shots on goal and Freeman saved six of them. Oregon plans to get back on the road and play Washington State on Thursday, Oct. 14.