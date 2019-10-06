The Oregon women’s soccer team (4-3-4, 0-2-1 Pac-12) fell 2-0 on Sunday to Utah (6-3-3, 1-0-2 Pac-12) on the road.
Despite being shut out, the Ducks had plenty of opportunities, generating four shots per half. Utah, however, outchanced Oregon, tallying five shots in the first half and eight in the second.
The Ducks hung in for most of the game, holding the Utes scoreless until the 63rd minute, when Utah’s Ireland Dunn scored her first of the season, assisted by Holly Daugirda and Hailey Stodden. The Utes’ Emali Mackinnon buried the second goal of the game in the 76th minute on Stodden’s second assist of the day.
The Ducks were plagued by fouls throughout, picking up four in the first half and five in the second. Utah played fairly clean, committing only six fouls for the entire game.
Despite the loss, Oregon has shown signs of life in recent games. In their previous game, the Ducks were able to hold even with No. 17 Colorado (9-1-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12), tying the game 2-2 after coming back from a two-goal deficit.
The story for Oregon soccer thus far has been one of ups and downs. The Ducks have struggled mightily on the road, claiming a record of 1-3-3.
The Ducks will face Cal at home in their next matchup on Thursday, October 10, providing them an opportunity to take an all-important, in-conference win.
Follow Charlie on Twitter @GearingCharlie