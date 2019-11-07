Oregon women’s soccer (5-9-5,1-8-2 Pac-12) fell 1-0 to the Oregon State Beavers (11-6-2, 3-6-2) on Thursday evening in Corvallis.
Despite falling short on the scoreboard, the Ducks were able to outshoot the Beavers, tallying 5 shots on net compared to the Beavers’ 4.
The match was tied at zero until the 86th minute, when Beavers defender Paula Leblic buried the game-winning goal.
Throughout the game, neither team was able to generate much pressure on offense, and the low number of shots on goal serves as a key indicator in that regard.
The one area of the matchup that proved to be uneven is that of the amount of fouls. Oregon outnumbered the Beavs, committing 13 penalties throughout the evening. The Beavers, on the other hand, played a cleaner game committing only 9.
With the season for Oregon coming to an end, it’s surely time to reflect. Throughout their 2019 campaign, the Ducks have struggled to win games, only taking one in-conference victory over Arizona State in late October. All of their other wins came in out-of-conference matchups where they were able to take down Portland State, Villanova, Furman and Buffalo. The Ducks were held scoreless 6 times in 2019.