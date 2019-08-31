Oregon soccer earned its first win of the season after defeating Portland State 4-2.
After their first two games on the road, the Ducks returned home to give the 491 fans in attendance to cheer about.
Oregon fell behind within the first two minutes of the game following a goal from Portland State’s Sienna Higinbotham.
Jordan Wormdahl, who has scored in all three games this season, continued her scoring streak to score the equalizer at the nine-minute mark. Wormdahl became just the seventh Duck in program history to score in three consecutive games.
The Ducks would go on a 3-0 run following Wormdahl’s goal.
Mia Palmer scored the second goal in the 29th minute. Freshman Maya Hahn and sophomore Zoe Hasenauer both netted their first goals as Ducks to put their squad up 4-1.
Portland State scored one final goal in the 70th minute to bring the game to its final score.
The Ducks will play Villanova on Sunday to wrap up their first home weekend of the 2019 season with kickoff at 5 p.m.
