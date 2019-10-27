Oregon soccer righted the ship on Sunday, defeating Arizona State 1-0. Three days after conceding five goals to Arizona, Katelyn Carter and the Oregon defense held Arizona State scoreless.
The only goal of the game was scored early. In the 16th minute, Chardonnay Curran stole the ball for Arizona State to set up a goal by Ally Cook. Cook booted it in from 18 yards out to give the Ducks the lead. The freshman has been one of the strongest offensive forces on the team, tallying five goals on the season.
Oregon’s defense stepped up. Goalkeeper Katelyn Carter made multiple crucial saves in the waning moments of the game. Arizona State took 10 shots, four of which were on goal. Oregon had an answer every time the Sun Devils threatened to score.
The Ducks snapped a seven-match winless streak, and Oregon had not won a match in Tempe since 2008 prior to Sunday.
"Proud of our team effort and performance today. Big-time defensive showing to get a shutout. We created a lot of opportunities and came out as the aggressor." head coach Kat Mertz said.
Oregon will look to continue its momentum against No. 7 USC at home on Thursday.