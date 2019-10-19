Oregon suffered a setback on Saturday night, as the Ducks fell to Washington State 1-0.
Oregon was unable to secure a draw with the Washington State as it broke through with Elyse Bennett’s goal in the second half.
The Duck’s defense was strong throughout the night, as the team defended 18 of 19 shots taken by the Cougars, with five of those shots on goal.
It was the Duck’s attacking game that was absent. Ally Cook had an opportunity to tie the game in the 82nd minute, but the ball bounced off a Cougar defender. Cook took three shots during the game and was unable to convert her chances. Chai Cortez and Emma Eddy were the only other Ducks to attempt a shot during the match.
Oregon, as a team, only took five shots during the match and none were on goal. The Ducks were only awarded two corners, as well. The Ducks offense will need to step up their play against Pac-12 competition.
Katelyn Carter had a strong performance for the Ducks. The goalkeeper nearly kept a clean sheet and had three saves. Her play was especially strong considering the Cougar’s offensive attack was unrelenting throughout the night.
Oregon will have a chance to bounce on Oct. 24 when it travels to Arizona to take on the Wildcats.