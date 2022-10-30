Oregon soccer falls to Arizona after trailing the entire game

By Emma Logan

Despite a strong start for Oregon keeping the ball in Arizona’s half, the Ducks only put up one goal while Arizona scored four during Sunday’s match in Tucson.

The Ducks (4-8-6, 2-6-2) had a few shots off a corner kick early on, but failed to keep their composure against the Wildcats, (8-6-3, 5-4-1) who scored their first goal 20 minutes into the game and maintained the lead for the rest of the game.

The first goal of the match came from forward Nicole Dallin off a free kick just outside the box. Oregon allowed another goal in the 33rd minute with a shot from Jordan Hall off her right foot, assisted by Sami Baytosh.

Oregon found the back of the net for the first and only time with Kaitlyn Paculba in the 39th minute scoring her first goal of the season. This goal was assisted by forward Zoe Hasenaur who made history by setting the school record with 19 career assists.

At the half, the Ducks trailed 2-1. Following the break, Oregon spent a majority of the remaining 45 minutes defending its half. Hall scored her second goal for Arizona in the 50th minute.

The Ducks created a few opportunities to get themselves in front of the Wildcats goal but lacked control in their attacks..

Losing battles in the midfield on fifty-fifty balls didn’t help complement the lack of an attacking presence, either. In fact, it forced their backline into sticky situations with unfavorable numbers. . In the end, Arizona’s ability to win 1v1 challenges and connect more passes around Oregon players, allowing them to have possession on Oregon’s half gave the Wildcats the advantage. The Wildcats scored their final goal of the game in the 89th minute when Desiree Foster found the back of the net. The nail in the coffin.

Oregon recorded 9 shots to Arizona’s 21 total shots in 90 minutes. Only three of Oregon’s shots were on goal while Arizona had 11 on goal.

Oregon keeper Julia Richards put up 7 saves while Arizona challenged her with 11 shots on goal. The Ducks announced just before the start of the game that Richards would be playing in the goal in place of Leah Freeman who was unavailable due to Covid-19 protocols.

Oregon plays their final conference game at home on Friday against Oregon State.