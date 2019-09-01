Photos: Oregon Women’s Soccer defeat Dartmouth 2-0

Oregon soccer won its second straight game after dominating Villanova, 4-0.

The Ducks received offense from four different players to have an array of attackers against the Wildcats.

Ally Cook got the offense started for the Ducks as she scored off an assist by Zoe Hasenauer in the 13th minute of the game.

Jordan Wormdahl scored her fourth goal of the season in as many games after being set up by passes from Hasenauer and Emma Eddy. Wormdahl’s goal makes her just the third player in program history to score four goals in four games. The other two Ducks to accomplish this were Jen Stoltenberg (2010) and Michele Potestio (1980).

Maya Hahn notched her second goal of the season in the 67th minute to put the Ducks up 3-0. 

Freshman Maggie Lacey netted the first goal of her young career in the 88th minute, which served as the final goal of the day for the Ducks.

Oregon will take its two game winning streak on the road as they head to Clemson, SC., to take on Clemson on Friday September 6th with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

