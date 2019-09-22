Oregon ended its non-conference schedule on a high note as it outpaced Buffalo on Sunday in overtime.
After going down 1-0 early, the Ducks were able to rally and mount a comeback and give head coach Kat Mertz her 100th career victory.
The Ducks made a costly error in the first half, committing a foul in the penalty box. Marcy Barberic of Buffalo converted a penalty kick in the 29th minute for the early lead.
However, Oregon responded as Zoe Hasenauer headed in a corner kick assisted by Sakura Yoshida. Hasenauer now has three goals on the season. Yoshida’s passing skills were once again on display as she now has an assist in three straight games and five on the season.
The Ducks were able to seal the win in extra time as Emma Eddy outmaneuvered two defenders and put the ball in the back of the net in the 98th minute. Eddy was assisted by Lilli Rask.
Oregon’s offense was overwhelming with the team taking 25 shots compared to Buffalo’s five. Hasenauer and Eddy also led the team in shots with Hasenauer taking eight shots and Eddy taking four shots. Furthermore, as a team, the Ducks were accurate with their goal scoring opportunities with 13 shots on goal.
Buffalo’s offense struggled throughout the game. They only took five shots in the game and did not have a single corner kick. Buffalo was unable to find opportunities in the second half and its lack of offensive playmaking led to its demise.
Oregon will open up conference play against Washington on Friday in Seattle.