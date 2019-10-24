Oregon soccer continued its conference struggles against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night in Tucson, losing 5-2.
Oregon faced a 1-0 deficit heading into halftime, and responded with a goal in the 50th minute by Ally Cook. But the Ducks’ defense crumbled in the second half and conceded four goals. Oregon has yet to win in a match in the Pac-12 this year.
Arizona got on the board first with a goal in the 38th minute by Jill Aguilera. Aguilera gave the Ducks problems all night, and she scored again in the 51st minute, roughly ninety seconds after Cook scored an equalizing goal for the Ducks.
Not to be outdone, Oregon’s Jordan Wormdahl scored in the 53rd minute, assisted by Chai Cortez. Wormdahl now has a team-high seven goals on the season.
But Arizona’s offense overpowered the Ducks down the stretch. In the 56th minute, Jada Talley notched a goal for the Wildcats, assisted by Aguilera. Iliana Hocking scored in the 75th minute increase the Wildcat lead to 4-2, and Jada Talley ended the night with her second goal in the 85th minute.
Arizona blitzed Oregon with 25 shots during the match. Katelyn Carter had nine saves in the match, a career best.
Oregon will have another opportunity for redemption Sunday against Arizona State in Tempe.