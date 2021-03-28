INDIANAPOLIS — After routing their competition in the round of 32, USC and Oregon are set to face off in the Sweet 16 at 6:45 p.m. PT on Sunday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Much like Oregon, No. 6 seed USC made quick work of their second round opponent, blowing the doors off No. 3 seed Kansas, 85-51. Now, the programs face off for a trip to the Elite Eight and a matchup with the winner of Creighton and Gonzaga.
The Trojans finished the year 15-5 in conference games, good for second in the Pac-12 behind the Ducks. With its win over Kansas, USC reached the Sweet 16 for just the first time since the 2007 season and the second time in program history.
In their lone matchup, the Trojans downed the Ducks 72-58 in Los Angeles on the back of 24 points from guard Tahj Eaddy. The other matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks’ organization.
It’s no secret that freshman center Evan Mobley holds the key to USC’s success. The freshman and soon-to-be NBA lottery pick leads his team in points (16.5) and the conference in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (3.0).
Much like their round of 32 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and Luka Garza, shutting down the paint and Mobley’s production will be the center of attention for the Ducks.
Mobley brings a vastly different skillset from that of Garza. Unlike the Hawkeyes’ big, Mobley’s brilliance begins on the defensive end where his mobility and rim protection anchor the USC front court. Mobley’s presence down low has lifted the Trojan’s defense into the upper echelon, ranking fifth nationally according to Kenpom.
On the other end, while not as polished as the senior Garza, Mobley brings unique versatility at the position. His speed and ball handling make up for a lack of strength on the interior. Mobley has the ability to shoot from outside (30.8% from deep) and finish over or around defenders.
Isaiah Mobley, a 6-foot-10 sophomore and the brother of Evan, solidifies the frontline. He averages 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while leading the team in three-point percentage (45.7).
The Trojans trot out a variety of guards in the backcourt. Eaddy is second on the team in scoring (13.5) and has proven to be a threat from deep, shooting 38.6%. Drew Peterson, Isiaiah White and Ethan Thompson provide supplemental playmaking and shot creation as well, each playing north of 20 minutes a game.
Peterson (37.6) and Thompson (38.6) have given the Trojans’ offense a lift through perimeter marksmanship. According to Kenpom, USC currently sits at 16th nationally in offensive efficiency.
“They stole the Pac-12 championship from us,” Isaiah Mobley said after USC obliterated Kansas.
The stage is set. Oregon’s perimeter shooting will again be tested by a far more physical team on the interior — this time against a Pac-12 foe. USC and Oregon will duke it out in the Sweet 16 to settle the strife between programs.