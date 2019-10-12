A pair of seniors won their singles and doubles matches at the Husky Invitational on Saturday in Seattle.
Rifanty Kahfiani of Oregon defeated Vanessa Wong of Washington 6-3 and 6-4 to sweep the match, while the Ducks’ Julia Eshet bested the Huskies’ Delara Zamini 6-3 and 6-2 in two sets. However, these were the only Ducks to win their singles matches in day one, as six other Huskies came out on top. The rest of the matches ended in the minimum two sets, except Nika Zupancic’s win over Uxia Martinez Moral of Oregon.
Both of the senior singles winners won their doubles matches as well. Eshet and Jillian Mould won their match 6-4 over Melissa Huchet and Maggie Chen of Idaho, while Kahfiani took care of business with her partner Martinez Moral, defeating Laura Spataro and Marta Magalhaes of Idaho 6-2. The other two pairs of Ducks fell to Idaho and Portland State, respectively.
With the two seniors getting the only wins Saturday, Oregon will look for the rest of the team to step up when they face Colorado in singles at 8 a.m. on Sunday and then Washington in doubles to finish out the tournament.