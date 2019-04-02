Oregon senior Shweta Sangwan is no longer a part of the Oregon women’s tennis team.
In Sangwan’s absence, and with the addition of another player out due to injury, the Ducks have been forced to forfeit sets in four straight matches.
Sangwan was a top recruit for the program. In her junior season, not only did she help the Ducks earn their first NCAA Tournament singles play win since 2004, but also won the program’s first-ever ITA Northwest Regional doubles title that year as well. In singles play, she is ranked eighth on Oregon’s career wins list with 63 over her four years, and in doubles play, the duo of her and former Duck Alyssa Tobita ranks third all-time with a 36-15 record.
She announced her departure from the team on her personal Instagram with the following photograph.
Sangwan's last match with the Ducks was on March 17 in Oregon’s 1-4 loss to WSU. She voluntarily signed her withdrawal statement the following Thursday.
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter @maggie_vanoni