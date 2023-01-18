Receiver recruit Dallas Wilson committed to Oregon football on Tuesday, he announced on his Twitter account. Wilson is the Ducks’ first commitment from the class of 2025.

The news comes after Wilson announced just earlier in the day that he had received an offer from the Ducks. He comes from Tampa Bay Technical High School in Florida, where he’s played both wide receiver and safety. He stands at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds and is still a sophomore in high school. He received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State and Indiana, but was quick to choose Oregon once offered.

Some highlights from Wilson’s sophomore season can be seen here. He recorded 40 catches, combining to collect 874 yards. He is currently unranked by 247Sports, and a lot could potentially still change in the two and a half years before he finishes high school.