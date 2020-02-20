No. 15 Oregon picked up a doubleheader sweep with a 8-0 win over Bethune-Cookman and a 7-2 win over Mississippi State on Thursday to open the Mary Nutter Classic.
With their 11-0 start, the Ducks mark the third-longest winning streak to begin a season in program history behind only the 2015 and 2017 teams.
Oregon started off hot against Buthune-Cookman and never looked back, finishing with an 8-0 shutout led by pitchers Samaria Diaz and Brook Yanez, and three RBIs by both Terra McGowan and Mya Felder.
The Ducks weren’t so successful off the bat against Mississippi State. But after falling behind in the top of the fourth inning, Oregon put five runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth to secure a victory over the Bulldogs to cap off the doubleheader sweep.
Oregon heads into another doubleheader on Friday at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic against Notre Dame and Idaho State.