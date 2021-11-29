Oregon men’s basketball ended its slump Monday night in Matthew Knight Arena.
After dropping three of their last four games, and scoring over 50 points in just one of them, the Ducks’ offensive firepower resurfaced in a 87-47 win over Montana. Oregon shot 66% from the field and hit 9-of-17 from beyond the arc, earning a much-needed jolt of confidence on the heels of a blowout loss to Houston in the Maui Invitational.
“We just needed a confidence builder,” Oregon guard Jacob Young said. “We had a bad week. We just had to bounce back and find ourselves again. Go back to the drawing board.”
Ducks point guard Will Richardson, who scored a mere 18 points over his last four games, scored 8 in the game’s first five minutes and finished with a game-high 18. He knocked in 4-of-6 3-pointers after failing to hit one in his last four outings.
“We ran a few more things for him,” Oregon head coach Dana Altman said. “He was more aggressive. He did some nice things. I think he made a step.”
Fellow guard De’Vion Harmon finished with 14 points and two steals and Young — who came off the bench for the second straight game — added 10 points and four steals.
Knotted at 8, with 16 minutes left in the first half, the Ducks rattled off an 11-0 run as part of a 34-16 stretch to take a 46-24 lead into the half. At one point, the Ducks hit 12 consecutive shots in the midst of their highest scoring first half since their win over SMU.
In three games of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Ducks committed 42 turnovers and dished out just 35 assists. On Monday, Oregon had 16 assists on 31 made shots.
“It was good to get some energy, make some shots,” Altman said. “The ball movement was much better tonight.”
Nursing their 20-point lead into the opening minutes of the second half, the Ducks pushed it to 60-29 with 14 minutes to go thanks to an Eric Williams 3-pointer and a breakaway dunk from Young. The Ducks’ full-court press led to a series of fastbreaks led by Oregon’s guards.
Center N’Faly Dante replaced Franck Kepnang in the opening lineup and made his first start since early last season, prior to tearing his ACL. He finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, a pair of assists and one block. The lineup change marked Oregon’s fourth different starting lineup in as many games.
Energized by its offenses’ hot shooting, Oregon’s defense held Montana to a season-low 47 points and 26% shooting. After hitting consecutive 3-pointers to open the game, the Grizzlies finished the first half shooting 4-of-18. Montana shot 8-of-28 in the second half. The Ducks blocked four shots and collected eight steals.
“I thought we took a step in the right direction,” Altman said. “We’ve got a long ways to go.”
Having already suffered a 32-point and 29-point loss just six games into the season, Oregon is looking for something to build on. The Ducks’ blowout win is a starting point.
“I feel like it’s going to click,” Young said. “We had a bad few games, but I feel like everybody is bought in now, and we’re going to make a turnaround.”
Oregon looks to string together wins as it hosts UC Riverside at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 before entering conference play with a home game against Arizona State on Dec. 5.