Oregon safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is heading back to Baylor after one season with the Ducks, the Bears announced.

Under Powledge, the 2022 Ducks defense finished seventh in the Pac-12 for passing yards allowed. They gave up 260 passing yards per game, but snagged 16 interceptions.

Prior to coming to UO, Powledge spent two seasons in Waco, Texas. He was a special teams and safeties coach from 2020-2021. With Powledge, the Bears defense ranked fifth in the country for interceptions (17) and 14th in points per game (19.2).

Powledge is a coaching veteran, having 12 seasons with eight different teams including Kentucky, Northwestern State and Louisiana.

Baylor finished the 2022 season sixth in the Big 12 with a record of 6-7. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said in a statement that he is thrilled to have Powledge, an elite defensive mind with years of experience in their system.