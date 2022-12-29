11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-2.jpg

Sun shines onto Autzen Stadium in the beginning of Saturday’s game against the University of Washington Huskies. The University of Oregon Ducks hosted the University of Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on November 12th, 2022 for game 10 of the 2022 season. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

 PROPERTY_OF_IAN_ENGER

Oregon safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Matt Powledge is heading back to Baylor after one season with the Ducks, the Bears announced.

Under Powledge, the 2022 Ducks defense finished seventh in the Pac-12 for passing yards allowed. They gave up 260 passing yards per game, but snagged 16 interceptions. 

Prior to coming to UO, Powledge spent two seasons in Waco, Texas. He was a special teams and safeties coach from 2020-2021. With Powledge, the Bears defense ranked fifth in the country for interceptions (17) and 14th in points per game (19.2).

Powledge is a coaching veteran, having 12 seasons with eight different teams including Kentucky, Northwestern State and Louisiana. 

Baylor finished the 2022 season sixth in the Big 12 with a record of 6-7. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said in a statement that he is thrilled to have Powledge, an elite defensive mind with years of experience in their system.

Tags