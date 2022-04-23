Oregon women’s soccer cruised to victory on Saturday,defeating Seattle University 4-0 on the back of steady offensive play.

Oregon women's soccer hosted the Redhawks in the second game of their spring season at Papé Field.

The Ducks came out in a 4-4-2 formation. “It’s a little bit different than last year,” head coach Graeme Abel said. “Personnel wise, it suits us to have two forwards play in the spaces we had.”

A 7th minute shot from sophomore Callan Harrington just outside the 6-yard line went through Seattle’s keeper Madison Waguespack to put the Duck’s up 1-0.

Forward Kess Elmore scored a rocket from outside the Redhawk penalty box to put the Ducks up 2-0 over the Redhawks later in the half.

Midfielder Zoe Hasenauer showed off her vision with a diagonal pass from midfield that caused the Seattle keeper to leave her box early, giving Chai Cortez an open goal. Cortez got the Ducks their third goal of the first half in the 35th minute.

At the midpoint of the second half, Hasenauer scored the fourth goal for the Ducks after Alice Barbieri dispossessed a Seattle central defender and provided the assist. Hasenauer finished the game with an assist and a goal.

“Assists come more naturally for me,” Hasenauer said. “I’m trying to get into more goal scoring positions. I’m proud of myself for getting into the attack and finishing my opportunity when I had it.”

Abel spoke to Hasenauer’s level of play, as well as her projected growth in the coming year.

The Redhawks had fair possession time in the Ducks half of the field on Saturday, but the Oregon defense extinguished any threats inside the box, leaving few chances for Seattle to score.

Senior Croix Soto, at the center of the Duck’s defense, controlled the backline and delivered multiple passes over the top for her forwards to run on to.

The Redhawks created chances late in the second half, but keeper Maddy Goldberg helped to keep the Ducks’ clean sheet with a pair of saves.

Spring season is all about development for Abel and his Ducks.

“It’s about looking toward fall and getting as many positive pictures as we can,” Abel said. “We’re better technically in terms of being on the ball. It’s about continuing to move everyone forward technically and tactically.”

The Duck’s women soccer team will look to carry the momentum as they take on Western Oregon at Papé Field at 5 p.m. on May 7.