The No. 11 Oregon volleyball team had their six-game win streak broken by No. 19 Utah on Sunday.
Senior Taylor Borup posted a team high of 11 kills, and junior Brooke Nuneviller followed closely with 10 kills and 11 digs, making her seventh double-double of the season. Karson Bacon, Gloria Mutiri and Morgan Lewis combined for 27 kills with nine kills each.
The Ducks opened up October facing two ranked teams. They defeated No. 24 Colorado on the road, but were unfortunately unable to dominate the Utes. Utah has been extremely dominant this season; the Oregon win was their fourth win against a top-25 team this season. The win moved Utah to 3-1 in Pac-12 conference play, and Oregon’s first loss in conference play moved the Ducks to 12-2 overall.
The Utes and the Ducks opened up and kept the game very intense and competitive throughout the first set. The game was tied 19-19 going in late, but Utah went on a 6-2 run to secure the first set, with help coming from senior Madelyn Robinson who switched the momentum in Utah’s favor.
The second started with much contention between the two as Utah led 12-11 halfway through the set. Oregon then went on a 7-point run to make the score 18-13 — quite the advantage going toward the end of the second set. Oregon won and tied the match 1-1.
With the momentum coming from the second set, Oregon started on a 4-0 run; however, things slowly started to fall apart for Oregon as Utah chipped away and scored eight of the next nine points, making the score 8-5. The Ducks were unable to catch up for the rest of the set.
In the fourth and final set of the match, Utah gained a lead, 10-5. Oregon showed some sign of a comeback with a close to just 12-10, but was unable to stop Utah fifth year Dani Drews as she finished with a team-high, 19 kills.
The Ducks will make their way back home to Eugene to face the University of California this Friday at 7:00 p.m.