Oregon’s run game has struggled, looking far less potent than in years past against FCS competition.
Oregon currently ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per carry (5.1), sixth in yards per game (186.0) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (5). The substandard numbers will need to improve as Oregon enters Pac-12 play. These numbers won’t suffice for a team who wants to continuously pound the ball on early downs for positive yardage.
On paper, Oregon has one of the most experienced and physical offensive lines in the nation. But that’s on paper.
In the season opener against Auburn, the Ducks failed to convert in short yardage on multiple occasions. Their stalled drives ultimately led to their demise.
A performance like this against top-10-ranked Auburn is one thing, but when a team can't consistently stay ahead of the sticks against non-conference competition, such as Nevada and Montana, it's an entirely different story, especially when hard-nosed football in the trenches is something the Ducks take pride in.
Against Nevada, Oregon ran the ball 39 times for a gain of 226 yards. Without Darrian Felix’s 62-yard touchdown late in the game, however, those numbers don’t look nearly as good.
Montana was a similar story. Oregon’s offense finished with 38 rushes for 253 yards, again adding in a late, 60-plus yard run when the game was essentially over. Not to say that these long runs don’t matter, because they certainly do, but once conference season begins, establishing the run and being able to consistently gain yards is much more important than explosive plays in garbage time.
“I think we had some good runs,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “A couple we would like to have back. … When you play a team like [Montana], they have so many different stunts, cross blitzes … you’re going to have some plays that don’t look great sometimes.”
Oregon ran 33 times against Auburn for a measly 126 yards, with a long of 37 yards. While it had success early on, its inability to gain consistent yards on first and second down stalled the offense late in the second half. This allowed Auburn to make its comeback and win the game, 27-21.
Given that Oregon’s offensive line and running back groups are both filled with talent, the issues seem to be more scheme based.
It's important to remember that Oregon relies heavily on RPOs (run/pass options) in which Justin Herbert is tasked with reading the defense and isolating a certain defensive player; that player’s movements then lead Herbert to choose whether to hand it off or pull it out and look for an open receiver. These plays are much harder to execute due to the unknown, and the variables that come with relying on quick decisions. One aspect which could help both the run game and the offense as a whole is further utilizing the running ability of Herbert.
“Justin’s a really good athlete,” Cristobal said. “His feet are going to come more into play as we get into conference play.”
This could be a much needed wrinkle to help keep defenses on their toes.
“They have a lot of bodies [up front],” Cristobal said of Oregon’s next opponent, Stanford. “Big body types, explosive, strong. They’ve got great rushers, outside linebackers. They present some issues. … They disguise their pressures really well.”
Stanford — while ranked outside of the top 100 in rushing defense — will be the next true test for Oregon, and if the Ducks can prove to be dominant up front, this may go a long way towards dispelling any worry about the run game.
