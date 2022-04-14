Throughout Oregon softball’s six game losing streak, its offense has lacked firepower and failed to come through with runners on base. On Thursday that streak reached seven games. However, the Ducks’ bats had no issue making contact.

Instead, their pitching staff could not find a groove as the Wildcats took down the Ducks 11-8. Pitcher Makenna Kliethermes, who entered in relief, was docked with the loss. Devyn Netz earned her ninth win on the season in relief for the Wildcats.

Starter Stevie Hansen got rocked early. She conceded four runs through three frames. The Wildcats teed off on her for power and contact.

Hansen gave up a two-run home run in the first inning to Allie Skaggs. Following the home run, she pitched two clean innings but couldn’t make it through the fourth frame unscathed.

Izzy Pacho began the inning with a single, then Hansen walked Blaise Biringer on four pitches before Hansen was pulled for Reagen Breedlove.

The Wildcats scored four earned runs on three hits through Hansen’s three frames. After recording wins through her first eight decisions, Hansen has struggled over the last month. She had lost her previous four starts, and while tonight she received the no-decision, it was clear she just didn’t have it.

Breedlove entered the game in the fourth inning for Hansen, but couldn’t stop the bleeding. She didn’t even record an out, as she allowed a three-run home run to Paige Dimler and three more runs in the fourth inning.

After the Ducks built a 5-2 lead behind Terra McGowan’s two RBIs, the Wildcats shook Oregon’s pitchers and left the fourth inning with a 7-5 advantage.

Next it was Kliethermes’ chance to offer her duties and try and cool down the Wildcats. She only let up one run in the bottom of the fifth and the Ducks fought their way back to tie the game at eight in top of the sixth.

In the end, though, the Wildcats bats outmatched the Ducks. They retook control of the game in the bottom of the sixth and never looked back.

Skaggs scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Ariel Carlson. Then, Pacho opened the Wildcats’ lead up to three with a towering shot over the left field wall.

The Ducks drop to 24-12 on the season following the loss and 4-9 in the conference. Oregon’s pitching will have to regain its footing if the Ducks want to break their seven game losing streak and take a game from the hosting Wildcats.

The Ducks will face Arizona again on Friday at 5 p.m. as they look for their first win in April.