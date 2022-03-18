Rocky and unsettled from the start, pitcher Jordan Dail never seemed to find her groove in Oregon softball’s Pac-12 season opener. Utah’s bats set the tone in the first inning and outmatched Dail’s arm throughout the four she pitched.

Julia Jimenez opened up the initial gash with a double that scored Ellessa Bonstrom. Bonstrom’s ability to reach base and shake Dail out of the two-hole in the lineup lit the fire to an impressive Utes offensive showing.

One that ended in a Ducks loss to Utah 5-2. Dail earned the loss, just the second of her season, while the Utes’ Shi Smith earned her third win of the year.

After scoring a run in each of the first two frames, the Utes doubled their total in the third inning. Haley Denning ignited the rally with a single to start the inning, then Bonstrom drew a four-pitch walk.

After Sophie Jacquez grounded into a fielder’s choice, Denning was thrown out running from second to third, but it put Bonstrom into scoring position and Jacquez reached first base safely. Jimenez did her job, hitting a soaring fly ball that advanced both runners into scoring position. Then, Gasper cleaned the bases with a two-run single as the Utes took a 4-1 lead.

Once the Utes built their lead they never conceded it. They provided timely hits, but they were far from brilliant. Instead, it was Dail’s inability to find her flow and a lack of situational hitting that led to the Ducks’ demise.

Oregon catcher Vallery Wong hit into a double play with a runner on third to end the first inning. The play epitomized the Ducks’ afternoon. While it was only the first inning, it’s important to make the most of each opportunity. The Ducks could not find offense in any frame other than the second and fifth.

The iteration of last week’s Ducks put up a combined 24 runs in the two games against North Dakota State. On Friday afternoon, Oregon looked like a shell of itself, managing a meager two runs and conceding five to the Pac-12’s last-place team.

With the loss, the Ducks are 19-4 and 0-1 in the conference. Oregon hopes to get its bats going in the next game against the Utes who will be hosting Oregon for the remainder of the weekend. Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m.