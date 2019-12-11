Oregon’s offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo is leaving the program to become the new head coach at UNLV, according to multiple reports.
Arroyo, who also was the quarterbacks coach, spent three seasons with the Ducks and will be remembered for helping to develop standout quarterback Justin Herbert. Arroyo will replace Tony Sanchez who’s five year tenure only produced a 20-40 record.
The 39-year old has spent his career bouncing around both the college and NFL scene. He worked at Cal and Oklahoma State, he also was on the coaching staff for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arroyo will also have the opportunity to coach at the brand new Allegiant Stadium which will be the new stadium for both UNLV and Las Vegas Raiders.
“UNLV athletics is a department on the rise, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Rebel family during this special time,” Arroyo said in a statement.