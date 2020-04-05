Oregon women’s basketball forward Lucy Cochrane is now the second freshman to depart the team and enter the transfer portal following teammate Holly Winterburn.
The 6-foot-5 forward saw little playing time in the 2019-20 season and appeared in 18 games where she averaged 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Cochrane recorded nine blocked shots on the season, scored a season-high six points against Texas Southern and Kansas State and finished the year shooting 10-of-16 from the floor off the bench. She also missed several games during the season due to an unspecified injury.
The Melbourne, Australia, native was one of the team’s international prospects recruited, joined by guard Jaz Shelley and Winterburn.
Oregon will only return one starter from the 2019-20 season in Erin Boley, along with the 2019-20 Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year Taylor Chavez, Shelley, center Lydia Giomi, Morgan Yaegar, Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince. The Ducks will also add five highly touted incoming freshmen who will round out the roster as the nation’s top signing class of 2020.
