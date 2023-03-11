Oregon nearly stunned the PK Park crowd on Saturday with what would have been an all-time comeback. The Ducks hit three consecutive home runs in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the energy in a game that had become a slog.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome their struggles against Alonzo Tredwell — the No. 70 MLB draft prospect — or their missed opportunities earlier in the game, or the four home runs that the Bruins hit. The Ducks fell 8-7 to No. 16 UCLA, ending a five-game winning streak and evening their first Pac-12 series at one game apiece.

“They showed fight and comeback, and I expect that out of this team,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “They’re really good. They’re talented. That’s what’s disappointing, is the fact that we had some at-bats earlier in the game… Had we come through on one of those, the game’s tied.”

Tredwell wasn’t perfect and didn’t have his best command. The Ducks drew a walk in each of the first two innings, but Walsh was caught stealing to end the second.

The bright, sunny weather brought one of the largest crowds of the season, including a flock of students. In the second inning, they started doing an organized chant for each Oregon player, starting with “DIODATI,” and Owen Diodati promptly waved in appreciation.

Their second chant, “COLBY SHADE,” didn’t work out as well. Soon after they started it, UCLA’s Duce Gourson smashed a home run past Shade and over the center field wall, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Perhaps some of that Shade juju paid off, though, as he caught all three outs to help Leo Uelmen limit the damage to one run.

Uelmen fell into a jam in the third inning, mostly from his own doing. He gave up a single, made a two-base throwing error on a pickoff attempt, then hit back-to-back hitters with two outs. After UCLA hit three batters on Friday, Uelmen hit three through the first three innings. With the bases loaded, he was able to induce another fly out to Shade, keeping the game under control for the time being.

Bennett Thompson drew Oregon’s third walk in the third inning, with Tredwell struggling to find the strike zone. Still, Tredwell’s stuff was hard for the Ducks to handle, and they couldn’t do anything with it.

“I didn’t think that either of the starters were sharp, and yet Tredwell’s a savvy guy,” Wasikowski said. “He knows how to get through it even when he doesn’t have his best stuff.”

The Bruins added another in the fourth inning with their second solo homer, this time on JonJon Vaughns’ second bomb of the series.

Sabin Ceballos lined a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth for Oregon’s first hit. But Drew Cowley and Jacob Walsh both struck out, and the Ducks came empty.

The wheels fell off for Uelmen in the fifth. Gourson hit his second homer of the day, this time a three-run shot into the left field bullpen. That ended Uelmen’s day after four-plus innings. Matthew Grabmann came in and continued with his inconsistent ways, allowing another run on a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0.

The Ducks finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth, as Thompson doubled to drive in Shade. Tanner Smith grounded out softly to strand a runner on third.

They scratched out another run in the sixth on a wild pitch, though they nearly came away with more. Rikuu Nishida and Ceballos singled, and Cowley appeared to hit an infield single but was ruled out upon a replay review.

After throwing the wild pitch and walking Shade to put runners on the corners, Tredwell’s day came to an end. Reliever Cody Delvecchio came in and struck out Diodati to hold the score at 6-2.

Grabmann collected two strikeouts in a dominant sixth inning, then recorded the first two outs of the seventh before losing his control again. After he walked back-to-back hitters, Dylan McShane replaced him and recorded the final out.

In the eighth, Kyle Karros went deep off McShane, a two-run shot that extended Oregon’s deficit to 8-2.

“They got beat up today,” Wasikowski said of his freshman pitchers. “They got behind in counts, and they didn’t pitch very well.”

The Ducks threatened again in the bottom of the eighth but came up empty. Ceballos recorded his third hit of the day, Cowley doubled and Shade walked to load the bases. With two outs, Oregon elected to pinch hit freshman Dominic Hellman for Diodati. Hellman is a 6-foot-6 slugger with massive power who hasn’t gotten much playing time yet.

“Owen had struggled,” Wasikowski said. “Dominic hits the ball over the light towers. He’s gonna need to get a chance. He’s finally healthy to where he can get back in the lineup.”

After falling behind 2-0 on Hellman, UCLA decided to change pitchers. Right-hander Luke Jewett entered and threw ball three, but on 3-1, he got Hellman to ground out to second.

Freshman lefty Ian Umlandt threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief for Oregon, recording his first two collegiate strikeouts in the process.

With the game on ice, freshman Jackson Jaha got a chance at his first collegiate at-bat. Jaha pitched a scoreless inning earlier this season, but he’s primarily a hitter.

He doubled to ignite a rally out of the blue. Smith singled him home; then with two outs, Ceballos, Cowley and Walsh all homered. It was Ceballos’s fourth hit of the afternoon. Walsh’s bomb, which made it 8-7, was complete with a bat flip and chest pump. But Shade lined into a hard out to end the game, dissipating the newfound energy in the stadium.

“When we play our best, we can beat anybody,” Wasikowski said. “When you pitch the way we pitched today, then you probably deserve to lose, and you’re trying to chase down runs, which is really hard with the good pitching staff that UCLA has.”

Oregon (9-4, 1-1 Pac-12) will look to take the rubber game against UCLA (11-3, 1-1 Pac-12) Sunday at noon.