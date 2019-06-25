Kenny Wooten is no longer the lone undrafted Duck.
The 6-foot-9 shot blocker will join the New York Knicks summer league team. On Monday night Wooten tweeted out “New York Knicks.” The signing of Wooten was later confirmed by the New York Post.
Wooten averaged 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in his sophomore season with the Ducks. In two years at Oregon, Wooten vauleted himself into third all time on the UO career blocks list with 166. He earned Pac-12 All-Defensive team selections in two seasons with the Ducks for his tenacious shot blocking.
All three Ducks (Wooten, Bol Bol and Louis King), who entered their name into the 2019 draft, are now with an NBA team.
