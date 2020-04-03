Sabrina Ionescu recently added to her extensive resume of awards by winning the women’s 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, as announced live on CBS Sports HQ Friday morning. She is the first Oregon player in history to take home the award and the eighth Pac-12 player to receive it, most recently following Kelsey Plum in 2017.
This is Ionescu’s fifth national player of the year award after winning the Wade Trophy, and player of the year awards from ESPN, the Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Ionescu adds the Naismith Trophy to her already storied collection of awards, including Pac-12 Player of the Year for three years in a row, a repeat Wade Trophy, Senior CLASS Award, along with many others that have added to her sizable list.
The three-time AP All-American shattered the NCAA for triple-doubles with 26 in her career, including eight in her senior season, and is the only player in college basketball history with over 2,000 career points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. She holds the No. 1 spot for the Pac-12 all-time in assists for both men and women with 1,091, and averaged 17.5 points, a career-high 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game in 2019-20.
Even though her final season was cut short, she led her Oregon team to a historic 31-2 record on the season that led to Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles.
The projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft is also close to a complete sweep of national player of the year awards, where she is currently a finalist for the Wooden Award that she won last year. It will be announced Monday She is also a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, the Honda Sport Award and the AAU James E. Sullivan Award.
