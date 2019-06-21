After hearing 43 other names, he finally heard his.
Former Oregon men’s basketball center Bol Bol was selected by the Miami Heat with the No.44 pick in the second round of the NBA Draft Thursday night. Bol was then traded to the Denver Nuggets immediately after the pick.
Bol is the seventh player drafted during head coach Dana Altman’s time at Oregon. He is the fifth Duck to be drafted in the last three years and the 52nd Duck drafted all-time.
The 7-foot-2 freshman averaged 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in nine games for Oregon. Bol shot 56.1% from the field along with shooting 52% from beyond the arch before suffering a season-ending foot injury in December.
“I’ve been dreaming about this my whole life and it feels pretty good,” Bol told ESPN. “I just want to prove everyone wrong and be the best player I can be.”
Along with Bol, Kenny Wooten and Louis King were the other two Ducks available on the draft board. Neither Wooten nor King were drafted in the two rounds of the draft.
