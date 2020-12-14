The Pac-12 announced Monday that Oregon will take Washington’s place in the Pac-12 championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18.
The change was made “due to Washington neither having the minimum 53 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group,” the Pac-12 said in a statement released Monday afternoon. This was the result of multiple student-athletes testing positive for COVID-19.
Oregon was originally scheduled to play Colorado on Saturday, with the game being held at LA Memorial Coliseum in case of a cancellation or last-minute schedule change. They will now play a day earlier at the same venue, taking on USC from the Pac-12 South.
Due to Washington’s ineligibility, Oregon was chosen because they had the next best record in the Pac-12 North. They will now play for the title coming off two consecutive losses and a regular season record of 3-2, while USC comes in sporting a 5-0 record.