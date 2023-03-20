Oregon reliever Matt Dallas was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The news comes following Dallas’s dominant performance in Sunday’s win over Washington State. After Jackson Pace only recorded one out and Oregon faced a significant early deficit, Dallas kept the Ducks in the game. He entered with two runners on and Oregon trailing 7-3 in the fourth inning. He got the final two outs of the inning, then went on to record 12 outs before giving up a hit.

By the time Dallas gave up his lone hit and came out of the game, Oregon was up 13-7. He shut down a potent Washington State offense, and struck out the side in the sixth inning with the Ducks trailing 7-6. He totaled five strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk.

Dallas also threw a perfect inning in Saturday’s win, and recorded two scoreless innings in Wednesday’s loss to Niagara. After giving up a run in each of his first three outings of the year — including the first pitch he threw this season — he’s thrown 10 1/3 scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 1.65.

In 16 1/3 innings this year, he’s struck out 17 and walked five. Opposing batters are hitting .143 against him. Dallas was a valuable piece in last year’s bullpen as well, posting a 4.50 ERA over 29 appearances.

He's the 13th Duck to win this honor, joining the likes of David Peterson, Robert Ahlstrom, Kenyon Yovan, Cole Irvin and Jimmie Sherfy, among others. Ahlstrom was named three times during the 2021 season and was the most recent Duck to win it until this week.

Dallas's performance this week, particularly on Sunday, helped Oregon work through a funk and come out with a series victory against a team that was 13-3 before the weekend. After two series of conference play, the Ducks are 3-3, tied with Washington State and Arizona for sixth in the Pac-12.

Dallas and the Ducks will look to keep that momentum going in a non-conference series against Northwestern State this weekend.