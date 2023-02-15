Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was arrested Wednesday morning and dismissed from the Oregon football program, Jarrid Denney of On3sports reported.

According to records from Lane County Jail obtained by On3sports, Holden is now in custody. He’s reportedly facing three charges: “menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and coercing.” No further details have been given on the details of Holden’s actions.

“We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team,” Lanning said in a statement issued by a spokesperson. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches, and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations.”

Holden committed to transfer to Oregon in December after two years at Alabama. A 21-year-old junior, he was expected to play a role on the 2023 Ducks after collecting 331 yards last season.