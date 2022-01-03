According to a Monday report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Oregon freshman quarterback Robby Ashford has entered the transfer portal.
The young quarterback would have entered the offseason as a member of a crowded quarterback room. Auburn's Bo Nix transferred into the program two weeks ago joining the stable of young signal callers in Ty Thompson, Jay Butterfield and Ashford.
Although Ashford saw no regular-season game action, he had a memorable performance in the 2021 Spring Football game. He threw for 123 yards and a touchdown and ran in the game-winning score, stretching the ball just over the pylon.
Ashford was a two-sport athlete who started 10 games in the outfield for the Ducks’ baseball team. He hit .200 at the plate, recording 35 at-bats, and didn’t commit any errors throughout his time at PK Park.
The Alabama native becomes the fourth Ducks’ player to enter the transfer portal since head coach Mario Cristobal’s departure. Alongside DJ James, Mycah Pittman and Jayson Jones, Ashford will search for a new home for the 2022 season.